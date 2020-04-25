Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.28.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,742.18.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.