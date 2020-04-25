Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.28.
Finning International stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.
