Financial Survey: Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) versus North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get North American Palladium alerts:

This table compares North American Palladium and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.31 -$9.41 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Amerigo Resources -7.86% -9.04% -3.92%

Volatility & Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for North American Palladium and Amerigo Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

North American Palladium beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.