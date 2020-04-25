Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.