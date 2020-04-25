Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $506.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.33.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.