Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,518,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,657,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.