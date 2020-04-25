Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 188,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after acquiring an additional 783,585 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,263 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

