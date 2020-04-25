Financial Management Professionals Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,516 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 19.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SCHX opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

