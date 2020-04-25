Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

