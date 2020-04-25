Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,527 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.