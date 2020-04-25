Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

