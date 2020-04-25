Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

