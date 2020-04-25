Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

