Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for 1.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $505,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

