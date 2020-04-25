Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.