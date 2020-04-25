Financial Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus Provident Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFS)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 17.84% 8.41% 0.93% Provident Financial Services 25.88% 8.08% 1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.05%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 1.87 $4.74 million N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 2.02 $112.63 million $1.74 7.66

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.