Financial Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) versus Its Competitors

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 77 123 107 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 44.97%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.28 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

