Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.