Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,981 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,981 shares during the period. South State accounts for 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 2.55% of South State worth $50,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in South State by 139.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in South State by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. South State Corp has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

