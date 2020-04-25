Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Waters worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Waters by 63.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Waters by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Waters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

