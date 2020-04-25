Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,113 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fastenal worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

