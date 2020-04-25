Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,176 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $104.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

