Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises 2.1% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $51,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,800,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after acquiring an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

