Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 194,882 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,914 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,882 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Xilinx worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $89.74 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

