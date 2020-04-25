Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 532,970 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 532,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,018,000. Trane makes up about 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Trane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $38,313,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $36,230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $29,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $15,844,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $8,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Shares of TT stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

