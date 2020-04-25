Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,254 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Markel worth $87,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Markel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $879.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $955.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

