Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,233,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.70.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

