Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $31,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,473 shares of company stock worth $565,929. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

