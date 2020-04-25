Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

