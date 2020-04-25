Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $66,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

