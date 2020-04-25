Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $77,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.68.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

