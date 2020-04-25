Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

NYSE:ETR opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Entergy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

