Entegris Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTG. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ENTG opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. Entegris has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

