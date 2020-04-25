Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.85. The company has a market cap of $627.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.69%.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.