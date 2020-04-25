Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

ERF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,065,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 1,199,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

