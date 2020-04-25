Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Endurance International Group stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.78. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.