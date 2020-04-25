Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Endurance International Group stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.78. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $46,127.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.