Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

EMR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

