ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

