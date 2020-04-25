Eight Capital Trims Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Target Price to C$6.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

TSE SVM opened at C$5.17 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$584,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,990,082.40. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$39,171.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$417,824.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

