Eight Capital Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$62.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.73.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$60.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.20. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

