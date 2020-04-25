Eight Capital Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$40.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.08.
ABX stock opened at C$38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$40.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.81.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
