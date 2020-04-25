Eight Capital Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$40.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.08.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock opened at C$38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$40.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.81.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.