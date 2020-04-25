Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.

EIDX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.22.

EIDX stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.98 and a beta of -0.11.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

