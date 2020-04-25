Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 5,163 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

