Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

