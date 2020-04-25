Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Aegis raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

TWTR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

