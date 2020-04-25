Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

