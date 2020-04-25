Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219,057 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after buying an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after buying an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $35.40 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

