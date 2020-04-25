DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DNB ASA/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. DNB ASA/S has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. DNB ASA/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

