Dennis J. Wilson Sells 135,836 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $214.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.92. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 67.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.8% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

