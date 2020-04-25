Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,841 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $31,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ECL stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.