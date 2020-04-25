Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,446 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

ADP stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.